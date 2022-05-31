Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 241,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

