Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 4,191 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 368,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

