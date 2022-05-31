Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Edison International by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 267,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

