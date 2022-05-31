Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,886 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

