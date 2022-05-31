Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $1.79 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

