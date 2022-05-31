Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits Market Cap of $35.47 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

