Incline Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,486 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. PayPal makes up 0.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. 124,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,235,948. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.