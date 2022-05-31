Incline Global Management LLC Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,002 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 6.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,142,000 after buying an additional 731,748 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. 13,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,396. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

