Incline Global Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 799,013 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 225,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 368,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816,756. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

