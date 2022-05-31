Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,100 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the April 30th total of 1,204,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.1 days.

Shares of IFNNF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.