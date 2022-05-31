InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 149,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

INM traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.80. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.