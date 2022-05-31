Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 2,249,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,126.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVBXF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Innovent Biologics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $$2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.