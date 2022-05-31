Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down to $235.21

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.21, but opened at $210.17. Insulet shares last traded at $201.59, with a volume of 19,448 shares changing hands.
PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.84.
In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.