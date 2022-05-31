Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down to $235.21

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.21, but opened at $210.17. Insulet shares last traded at $201.59, with a volume of 19,448 shares changing hands.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.84.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

