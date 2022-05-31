Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

