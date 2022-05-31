Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price objective on the stock.

ITRK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.59) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($71.36) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.97) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.62).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,743 ($60.01) on Friday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,529 ($57.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($73.68). The stock has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,022.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,236.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($65.19), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($490,656.35).

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.