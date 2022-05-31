Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price objective on the stock.
ITRK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.59) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($71.36) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.97) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.62).
Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,743 ($60.01) on Friday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,529 ($57.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($73.68). The stock has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,022.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,236.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
