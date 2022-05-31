Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 20,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,990. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $896.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

