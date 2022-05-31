Inverse Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $376,259.00 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $376,259.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $98.54 or 0.00312329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00195015 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001218 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

