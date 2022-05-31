Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 53.8% in May

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,145,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,309,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.94. 36,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

