IOI Token (IOI) Price Hits $0.42

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $200,067.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOI Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,757.57 or 0.99994414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001575 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

