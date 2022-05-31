Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

