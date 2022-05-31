iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IGOV traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 8,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,611. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.