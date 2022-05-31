iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,328,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,943. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

