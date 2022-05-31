iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $565,255,000.

IVV stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.58. 116,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.17 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

