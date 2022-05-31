Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 981,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,503.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.