Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 981,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,503.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ISUZF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.
