Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $53.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,300.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,476.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,674.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.