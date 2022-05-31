Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 774,678 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,323. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.