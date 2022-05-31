Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. 402,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423,442. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

