Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 258.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.3% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,602. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

