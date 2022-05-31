Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $96.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 428.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041,809 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 2.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $96,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after acquiring an additional 460,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

FMX traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. 37,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.