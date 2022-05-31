Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Gerdau comprises 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $48,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

GGB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 447,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067,616. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

