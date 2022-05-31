Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,190,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 45,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ITUB stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

