Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,571,578. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

