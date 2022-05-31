Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $3.74 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,271,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 3,805,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

