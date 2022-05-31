Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.86 on Tuesday, hitting $638.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,268. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.