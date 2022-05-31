Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Down 33.0% in May

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ITQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

