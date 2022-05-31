Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JOF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,847. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

