Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 140,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,665. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

