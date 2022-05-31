JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $57.19. JD.com shares last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 208,045 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

