John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 2.8% of John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. 5,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,153. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,256 shares of company stock worth $102,714 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

