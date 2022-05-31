Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 341,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

