Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,897 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $127,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

