Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is USS Investment Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $143,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,402,000 after purchasing an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.89. The company had a trading volume of 266,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,313. The stock has a market cap of $468.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

