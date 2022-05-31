Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 21,275 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

