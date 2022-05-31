Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,450 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

ET opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

