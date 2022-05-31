Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $226,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 152,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $411.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

