Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.