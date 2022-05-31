Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.