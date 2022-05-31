JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 5.9% Higher

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.48. 2,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 753.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 173,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in JOYY by 2.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

