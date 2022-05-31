Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE JMIA opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,989,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

