Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTC JTKWY opened at $4.28 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

